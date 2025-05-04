Critical Analysis: Falcon’s Beyond Global (FBYD) vs. Its Rivals

Risk and Volatility
Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -2.11, suggesting that its share price is 311% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon’s Beyond Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Falcon’s Beyond Global
|$6.75 million
|-$47.60 million
|4.46
|Falcon’s Beyond Global Competitors
|$4.34 billion
|$205.18 million
|43.89
Falcon’s Beyond Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global. Falcon’s Beyond Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Falcon’s Beyond Global
|-119.39%
|N/A
|-595.24%
|Falcon’s Beyond Global Competitors
|-120.98%
|-61.71%
|-23.49%
Summary
Falcon’s Beyond Global rivals beat Falcon’s Beyond Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
