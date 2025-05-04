Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 23,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 29,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.