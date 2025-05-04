Comerica Bank Has $8.55 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

