Comerica Bank Has $7.72 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total transaction of $475,121.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at $63,033,945.06. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,734 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,600. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.57.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

