BNP Paribas Acquires 5,483 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

