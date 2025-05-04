BNP Paribas Trims Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

BNP Paribas reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,808 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in NU were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in NU by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NU by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 271,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NU by 55.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 359,733 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in NU by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,347,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.