Beck Bode LLC Sells 382 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $637.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $592.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,082.56, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock worth $18,401,757 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $808.00 to $535.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.44.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

