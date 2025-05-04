Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 676,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Red Violet by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Violet by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Red Violet Company Profile

RDVT opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.27 million, a PE ratio of 110.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $43.44.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

