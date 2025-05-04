iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

