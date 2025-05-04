Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $13.47 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263,981 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for 5.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 668,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 230,357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 995.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 163,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 333,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

