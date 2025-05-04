Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.54 Billion Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263,576 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,540,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 596,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $633,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,041.00.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NOW opened at $977.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $839.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $968.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,871.17. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. This represents a 19.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,878. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

