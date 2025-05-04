Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 75,758 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,758 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,159,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,662,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $187.86 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

