Banque Transatlantique SA Purchases Shares of 651,859 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 651,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,272,000. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,010,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 111,724 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

