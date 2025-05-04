Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705,381 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Nucor by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after buying an additional 358,721 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

