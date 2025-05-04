Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Buys Shares of 577 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $311.78 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.99. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

