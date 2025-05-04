Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.73.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.