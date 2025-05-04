Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,853,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 84,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

