Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 92,470 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,642,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE INGR opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

