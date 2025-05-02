Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,304.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,056.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

