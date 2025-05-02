Hutner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,441 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 4.6% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $313.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.09. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.74.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

