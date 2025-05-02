Arrow Financial Corp Sells 320 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163,368 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,461,000 after acquiring an additional 533,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,964,000 after purchasing an additional 222,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $123.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

