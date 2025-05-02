Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

