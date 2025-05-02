Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 296 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 109,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,876,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,242 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 427,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $57.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

