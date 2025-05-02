Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,262.41.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,101.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,649.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,812.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

