Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

