Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $2,008.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,134.86 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,852.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,977.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.