Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,559 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

