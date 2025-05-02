Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $90.43 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $90,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.56.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.60. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

