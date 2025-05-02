Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,482 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.