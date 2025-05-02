Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Bienville Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,512 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health comprises about 1.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Hims & Hers Health worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after buying an additional 308,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $36.39 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Read Our Latest Report on HIMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,441.46. This represents a 21.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $146,600.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,844.10. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 666,234 shares of company stock valued at $26,387,645. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.