Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives $13.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 356,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

