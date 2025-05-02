MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Beam Therapeutics worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,463.60. This represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $562,666.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,097,669.15. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,771 shares of company stock valued at $803,198. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

