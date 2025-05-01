Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

