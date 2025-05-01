Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 237,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Insperity by 129.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Insperity Trading Down 3.2 %

Insperity stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.59%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

