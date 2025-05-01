Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 778 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $72.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

