Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGTI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

