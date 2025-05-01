Music Stocks To Consider – April 28th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,491,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,185,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.11 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.89. 19,521,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,631,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $16.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $604.42. 2,265,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,587. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $280.37 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.23 and its 200-day moving average is $508.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Recommended Stories