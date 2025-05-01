United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.66 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 5911620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in United Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 63.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

