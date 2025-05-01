Best Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – April 30th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 959,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 1,643,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

