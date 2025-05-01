Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 9123693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,665,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

