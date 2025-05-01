Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SID opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SID. UBS Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

