Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Edgewise Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWTX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $259,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $434,774.34. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.