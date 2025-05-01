Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of CGEM Q1 Earnings

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,379,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 99,399 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,199,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 157,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 872,500 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,618.92. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,197.13. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

