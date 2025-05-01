Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.