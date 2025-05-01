Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for MLM Q1 Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $559.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.38.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $524.76 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,648,000 after acquiring an additional 704,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $2,975,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 89.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

