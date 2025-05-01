National Bank Financial Forecasts Lower Earnings for goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for goeasy in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities set a C$199.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.00.

GSY stock opened at C$155.65 on Thursday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$134.01 and a 1-year high of C$206.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$153.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$166.28. The company has a current ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

