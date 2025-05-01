Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 1,217,368 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,368 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for about 9.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $290,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $84,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Credicorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after buying an additional 282,869 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Credicorp by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 494,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after buying an additional 280,361 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,642,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,801,000 after buying an additional 196,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $201.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.33. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $202.54.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

