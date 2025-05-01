iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $194.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

