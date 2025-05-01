Palestra Capital Management LLC Invests $182.99 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,644,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,988,000. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 5.0% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

