Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Up 56.5% in April

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zhibao Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBAO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Zhibao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

