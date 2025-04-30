Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Up 56.5% in April

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Zhibao Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ ZBAO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Zhibao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
About Zhibao Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zhibao Technology
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.